BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of DSU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 313,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,288. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.