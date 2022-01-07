OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:OMF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.48. 825,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,879. OneMain has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

