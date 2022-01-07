Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 114,355 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $53,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.84 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

