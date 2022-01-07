Toronto Dominion Bank Has $61.55 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $61,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.