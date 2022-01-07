Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 687,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,862 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $86,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average is $138.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

