Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,789 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.39% of Franco-Nevada worth $97,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after acquiring an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.42. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.