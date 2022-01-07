InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,303 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $514.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $630.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

