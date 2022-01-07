InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $169.01 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

