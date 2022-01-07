Tokenbox Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $171,299.40 and $2,700.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Tokenbox Coin Trading

