Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.97 Billion

Brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce sales of $26.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.81 billion and the lowest is $26.70 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $24.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $96.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.18 billion to $97.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.61 billion to $102.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

UPS opened at $214.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

