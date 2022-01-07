Financial Survey: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) vs. Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for PHX Minerals and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.21%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $9.11, suggesting a potential upside of 82.97%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHX Minerals and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $21.97 million 3.53 -$6.22 million ($0.24) -9.79 Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.35 -$43.16 million $0.26 19.15

PHX Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Birchcliff Energy. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. PHX Minerals pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Birchcliff Energy pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -27.90% -4.18% -2.76% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.