Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Hits $515.43 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $801.74 or 0.01922607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $515.43 million and $39.71 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.87 or 0.07683013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,585.11 or 0.99722776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

