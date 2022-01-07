Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 142,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,143,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 585,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 32.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

