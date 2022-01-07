KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAQ remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. KL Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 0.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in KL Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its position in KL Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 683,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KL Acquisition by 34.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in KL Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 655,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

