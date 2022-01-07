Mint (CVE:MIT) Trading Up 10.5%

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT)’s share price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 87,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 80,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$23.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

