Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

About Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.