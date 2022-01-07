Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Increases By 35.9%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

InMode stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,110. InMode has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.