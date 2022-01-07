InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $55.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.