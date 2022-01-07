InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $55.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01.

