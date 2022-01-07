C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Up 3.5%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 5,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

