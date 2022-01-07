JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Up 3.2%

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €23.56 ($26.77) and last traded at €23.28 ($26.45). Approximately 113,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.56 ($25.64).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.50) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.62 ($25.70).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.10.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

