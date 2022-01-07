Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.03. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.