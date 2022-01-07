Linda Llewelyn Sells 3,234 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23.

On Friday, December 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.22. 599,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.71. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

