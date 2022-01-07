Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Grows By 58.2%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

OTCMKTS GEAHF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Great Eagle has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

