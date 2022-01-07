Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Grows By 58.2%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
OTCMKTS GEAHF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Great Eagle has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Great Eagle
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.