Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the November 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RGDCF opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

