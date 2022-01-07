Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Drops By 81.3%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Toray Industries stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

