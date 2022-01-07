Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Drops By 81.3%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Toray Industries stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

