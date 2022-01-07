Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Update

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Diversey stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on DSEY. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.
Diversey Company Profile
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.
