Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Update

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Diversey by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSEY. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

