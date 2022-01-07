$82.47 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce $82.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.80 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,053.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $141.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $166.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $470.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $529.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OSW opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.49. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 852,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $3,634,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

