Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.