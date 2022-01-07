Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,133 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $112,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.36.

PayPal stock opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.21. The company has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

