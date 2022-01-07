$6.03 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $6.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

Shares of MCD opened at $267.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.25. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 89,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

