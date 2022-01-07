Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.