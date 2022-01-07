Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

