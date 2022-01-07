Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares None Dividend of $1.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE LPG opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $546.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

