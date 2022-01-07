Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares None Dividend of $1.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
NYSE LPG opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $546.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter.
Dorian LPG Company Profile
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
