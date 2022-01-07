Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,495.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.91 million and $17,495.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.06 or 0.07704069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00066142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00073243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,384.10 or 1.00037746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,598,935 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

