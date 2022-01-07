Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Up 45.0% in December

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 414,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,579. The firm has a market cap of $932.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

