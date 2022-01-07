Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,199 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $145,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.76.

ADBE opened at $514.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $245.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

