Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of HURC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 6,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,733. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $198.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

