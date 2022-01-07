Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of HURC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 6,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,733. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $198.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is 373.33%.
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
