Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of GBLI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.74 million, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.28. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $166.99 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,940. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

