Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KIGRY. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

