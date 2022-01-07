DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 187,356 shares.The stock last traded at $9.42 and had previously closed at $9.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get DocGo alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.