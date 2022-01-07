Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Down to $42.95

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $42.00. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 79,625 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

