CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,906 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $21.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

