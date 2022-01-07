Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.53. Uxin shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 934 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $510.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.