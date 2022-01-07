Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Gap Down to $237.89

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $237.89, but opened at $226.13. Kinsale Capital Group shares last traded at $227.72, with a volume of 144 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 150.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

