FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $198.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $197.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.32.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in FormFactor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

