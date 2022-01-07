Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $72.11

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.11, but opened at $70.00. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 399 shares trading hands.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.