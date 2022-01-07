Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

A number of research firms have commented on MGRUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

