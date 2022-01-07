Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $1.19. Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 89,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 348,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

