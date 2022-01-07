CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $75.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.45 billion to $75.64 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $69.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $290.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.95 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $305.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $298.56 billion to $307.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

CVS Health stock opened at $105.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 492,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $5,092,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

