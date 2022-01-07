OpenDAO (SOS) Trading 42.9% Lower Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $344.81 million and approximately $62.36 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006346 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

SOS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 91,163,188,743,983 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

